Blue Jays lose 7-3 to visiting Tampa on a heartbreaking weekend for the club

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Harold Ramirez, bottom, is forced out at second base by Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Santiago Espinal who throws to first base to complete the double play putting out Ji-Man Choi in the first inning of the second game in doubleheader American League baseball action in Toronto, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Harold Ramirez and Randy Arozarena smacked two-run homers to spark a six-run fifth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays' 7-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker