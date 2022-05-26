Canadian basketball phenom Elijah Fisher commits to Texas Tech

Elijah Fisher, an 18-year-old from Oshawa, Ont., has decided to play for Texas Tech University.
A five-star high school basketball recruit, Fisher is reclassifying to the class of 2022 and will suit up for the Red Raiders next season.
"I chose Texas Tech because I believe the coaching staff and future teammates will help me improve my defensive game while I continue to grow offensively," Fisher told The Canadian Press. "I found the environment as a whole really welcoming when I visited earlier this year."
A standout with Toronto's Crestwood Prep in high school, Fisher became the first middle school-aged player to play for Crestwood's varsity team and in February of this year set an Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association record with 75 points scored as part of a 119-102 win over New Horizon Academy.
Fisher made a decision to commit to Texas Tech from among many options, including potentially going pro immediately with the NBA G League's G League Ignite team that serves as a stepping stone for young, talented basketball players to get a taste of professional life before their draft year.
"I chose college because education is really important to my family and I. Playing in the NCAA will help me prep my mind and body to compete with the best," Fisher added. "G League is an option, and I don't discourage others to go that route if it suits them.
"The basketball journey is a marathon, not a sprint. College basketball will keep me on the right path and help me progress at a steady pace. I don't want to lose out on the college experience and look back down the road wishing I'd done things differently."
Among other accolades, Fisher was named the 2022 BioSteel All-Canadian Game MVP. The BioSteel All-Canadian Game is a high school all-star game that features Canada's top hoops talent. Among the names that have won the MVP before are NBA stars Jamal Murray and Luguentz Dort.
Fisher has also represented Canada on the international stage. He made his national team debut last summer, helping Canada win bronze at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.