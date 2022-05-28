Canada men handed lopsided loss by All Blacks during tough day at HSBC London Sevens

Ireland's Jack Kelly, centre, fights off Canada's Anton Ngongo, left, and Elias Ergas, right, to score a try during HSBC Canada Sevens rugby action, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, April 17, 2022. Canada had a rough day Saturday at the HSBC London Sevens, losing three straight including a 40-14 thumping at the hands of New Zealand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck