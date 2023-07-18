Ireland preparing for difficult debut in Women's World Cup opener against co-host Australia

FILE - United States' Alex Morgan, right, and Ireland's Ruesha Littlejohn battle for the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. Overwhelming demand for tickets meant co-host Australia's opening match against Ireland at the Women's World Cup had to be shifted to the tournament's biggest stadium and will be played in front of an expected record crowd of 82,500 on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)