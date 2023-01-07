Saturday's Games

NHL

Toronto 4 Detroit 1

Colorado 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)

Seattle 8 Ottawa 4

Montreal 5 St. Louis 4

New Jersey 4 NY Rangers 3 (OT)

Columbus 4 Carolina 3 (SO)

Buffalo 6 Minnesota 5 (OT)

Los Angeles 5 Vegas 1

Boston 4 San Jose 2

---

AHL

Toronto 5 Lehigh Valley 4 (SO)

Abbotsford 2 Henderson 1

Belleville 6 Manitoba 1

WB/Scranton 4 Hartford 3 (OT)

Charlotte 3 Hershey 1

Providence 6 Bridgeport 3

Rochester 4 Syracuse 3

Iowa 2 Rockford 1 (OT)

Milwaukee 5 San Diego 1

Texas 3 Grand Rapids 2 (SO)

Utica 2 Springfield 1

Chicago 4 Cleveland 1

Coachella Valley 4 San Jose 0

Colorado 6 Tucson 1

--

NBA

Boston 121 San Antonio 116

Dallas 127 New Orleans 117

Chicago 126 Utah 118

Orlando 115 Golden State 101

L.A. Lakers 136 Sacramento 134

--

NFL

Kansas City 31 Las Vegas 13

Jacksonville 20 Tennessee 16

---

NATIONAL LACROSSE LEAGUE

Toronto 15 New York 7

Halifax 14 Albany 11

San Diego 16 Vancouver 11

Colorado 9 Calgary 8

Buffalo 18 Georgia 9

Rochester 17 Panther City 9

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.