Whitecaps acquire veteran goaltender Evan Newton from Indy Eleven

A worker cleans windows and doors at B.C. Place stadium, where Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps play their home games, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, March 12, 2020. The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired goalkeeper Evan Newton from United Soccer League club Indy Eleven and signed him to a two-year contract through 2022, with a club option for 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck