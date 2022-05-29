Sunday's Games
World Hockey Championship at Tampere, Finland
Championship
Finland 4 Canada 3 OT
Third Place
Czechia 8 United States 4
---
American Hockey League Playoffs
Best-of-Five Pacific Division Final
Stockton 1 Colorado 0
(Stockton wins series 3-1)
---
National Basketball Association Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Final
Boston 100 Miami 96
(Boston wins series 4-3)
---
MLB
American League
Boston 12 Baltimore 2
Detroit 2 Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 7 Kansas City 3
Oakland 6 Texas 5
Toronto 11 L.A. Angels 10
Houston 2 Seattle 1
National League
San Francisco 6 Cincinnati 4
Washington 6 Colorado 5
Atlanta 6 Miami 3
Chicago White Sox 5 Chicago Cubs 4
Milwaukee 8 St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 1
San Diego 4 Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 4
---
Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 4 Austin FC 1
Seattle 2 Charlotte FC 1
---
