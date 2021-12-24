The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Friday that tournaments scheduled to begin in January have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, including the under-18 women’s world championship.
The U18 championship was scheduled to take place Jan. 8-15 in Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden. It's the second straight year the tournament has been cancelled after the 2021 event, also scheduled for Linkoping and Mjolby, was scrapped due to the pandemic.
The IIHF said in a release that the decision to cancel the January tournaments was based on a recommendation from the organization's medical committee due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
The Group A, Group B and Division II women's under-18 tournaments were also cancelled, as were the Group B and Division II men's under-20 tournaments.
The IIHF said it was not possible to reschedule the women's under-18 championship "due to league commitments within Sweden."
The last U18 women's championship to take place was 2020 in Bratislava, Slovakia, where the United States beat Canada in the championship game.
"These are hard facts to have to face, and as with last year we must take the difficult decision to cancel men’s and women’s IIHF events, including the women’s U18 top division now for the second year in a row," IIHF president Luc Tardif said in a statement.
"The U18 Women’s World Championship is an important part of strengthening and building ice hockey on the girls' and women's side, but with that said, we have great respect and understanding for the decision based on the pandemic situation in the world," he added.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2021.