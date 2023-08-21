Veteran quarterback Collaros resumes practising with Blue Bombers

Veteran quarterback Zach Collaros is back practising with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Collaros (8) throws against the Edmonton Elks during first half CFL action in Winnipeg, Thursday, July 20, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

WINNIPEG - Veteran quarterback Zach Collaros is back practising with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Collaros was again leading Winnipeg' starting offence Monday as the Bombers (8-2) began preparations to host the Montreal Alouettes (6-3) on Thursday night.

Collaros missed Winnipeg's 19-18 road win over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night due to a neck injury. Dru Brown drew the start, completing 17-of-27 passes for 171 yards.

Collaros was injured in the first half of Winnipeg's 38-29 road victory over the Edmonton Elks on Aug. 10.

Brown entered the game with the Bombers trailing 22-0 but rallied the defending West Division champions by completing 17-of-24 passes for 304 yards with four touchdowns and an interception while adding a 15-yard run.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.

