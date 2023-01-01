Marlies' Moore, Wranglers' Love to coach in AHL all-star game

Canada assistant coach Mitch Love goes over some plays with team forwards during a practice session at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Greg Moore of the Toronto Marlies and Love of the Calgary Wranglers have been named to the coaching staff of the American Hockey League's all-star event Feb. 5-6 in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz