Canada's Gilgeous-Alexander pours in 32 points in win over Dominican Republic

Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the net during first half FIBA international men's World Cup basketball qualifying action against Dominican Republic, in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, July 1, 2022. In his first national team appearance in six years, and first game in his hometown since high school, Gilgeous-Alexander, an Oklahoma City Thunder guard, scored 15 of his 32 points in a dominant third quarter, leading Canada to a 95-75 victory over the Dominican Republic in World Cup qualifying. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston