After a season on loan in the CPL, defender Luke Singh looks to stick with Toronto FC

Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro (10) moves the ball past Toronto FC defender Luke Singh (26) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. After being thrown into the deep end with Toronto FC in 2021, Singh found himself facing different challenges last season with FC Edmonton in the CPL. Now the 22-year-old defender is looking to stick with TFC. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rhona Wise