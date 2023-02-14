Argos GM Pinball Clemons won't be running to replace Tory as Toronto mayor

Mike (Pinball) Clemons speaks as he is announced as the new general manager of the Toronto Argonauts during a press conference at BMO Field in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. The timing still isn't right for Clemons to dive into politics. With John Tory soon to make his exit from his post as Toronto's mayor, the Toronto Argonauts general manager and Canadian Football Hall of Famer isn't interested in running to replace Tory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston