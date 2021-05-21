Kivlenieks earns shutout as host Latvia shocks Canada 2-0 at world championship

Canada's Maxime Comtois, centre, challenges for the puck with Latvia's Kristaps Sotnieks, right, as Latvia goalie Matiss Kivlenieks keeps his eye on the puck during Ice Hockey World Championship group B action in Riga, Latvia, Friday, May 21, 2021. Kivlenieks made 38 saves and host Latvia stunned Canada 2-0 Friday on the opening day of the world hockey championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sergei Grits