Jets bolster defence, but goaltending could prove thin behind Hellebuyck

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, right, blocks the net as teammate as Neal Pionk, left, checks Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson during second period NHL preseason hockey action in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The Winnipeg Jets may have filled some holes on defence in the off-season, but there’s uncertainty about the team’s fortunes when all-star goalie Hellebuyck gets a night off.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh