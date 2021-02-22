Defending champ Einarson remains perfect at Scotties with win over Galusha

CALGARY - Wins by Quebec's Laurie St-Georges and Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt created a logjam atop Pool B at the Canadian women's curling championship Monday.
St-George handed the Wild Card One team its first loss. Quebec edged the foursome skipped by Chelsea Carey 8-7, which put both teams at 3-1.
Birt joined them with a 12-8 victory over Sarah Hill of Newfoundland and Labrador 12-8.
Hill dropped to 2-1 alongside Saskatchewan Sherry Anderson, who scored two in the 10th end to beat Manitoba's Jennifer Jones 5-4.
Jones was 2-2 ahead of British Columbia at 1-2. B.C.'s Corryn Brown picked up her first win of the tournament beating Nunavut's Lori Eddy 11-2.
New Brunswick's Melissa Adams and Nunavut were winless in Pool B.
Earlier Monday, defending champion Kerri Einarson improved to 4-0 and moved atop Pool A with an 8-4 win over the Northwest Territories.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021.