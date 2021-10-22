Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB Post-season

American League Championship Series

Houston 5 Boston 0

(Houston wins series 4-2)

---

CFL

Montreal 37 Toronto 16

---

NHL

San Jose 5 Toronto 3

Boston 4 Buffalo 1

Dallas 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)

Edmonton 5 Vegas 3

---

AHL

Charlotte 5 Hershey 3

Cleveland 4 Belleville 0

Utica 2 Providence 1

Rochester 5 Syracuse 3

Springfield 3 Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 2 Hartford 1

Chicago 3 Milwaukee 2

Iowa 6 Rockford 3

Manitoba 1 Grand Rapids 0

San Jose 5 Colorado 4

Ontario 3 Bakersfield 2

Abbotsford 3 Henderson 2 (OT)

Stockton 6 San Diego 2

---

NBA

Charlotte 123 Cleveland 112

New York 121 Orlando 96

Washington 135 Indiana 134 (OT)

Toronto 115 Boston 83

Brooklyn 114 Philadelphia 109

Houston 124 Oklahoma City 91

Chicago 128 New Orleans 112

Denver 102 San Antonio 96

Phoenix 115 L.A. Lakers 105

Utah 110 Sacramento 101

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.