Arizona taps Gonzaga's Lloyd to lead men's basketball team

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, right, calls a timeout as assistant coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego in Spokane, Wash. Arizona has hired longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as its next men’s basketball coach, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The school says Lloyd will receive a five-year contract, pending approval by the Arizona Board of Regents. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)