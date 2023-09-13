Jets sign defenceman Declan Chisholm to one-year, two-way deal

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Declan Chisholm to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday.
The deal carries an annual value of US$775,000.
Chisholm, of Bowmanville, Ont., played 59 games for the Jets' American Hockey League affiliate Manitoba Moose in 2022-23, recording 43 points (five goals, 38 assists) and 21 penalty minutes.
His 38 assists led the Moose last season.
Chisholm, 23, made his NHL debut for Winnipeg in 2021-22 and played a pair of games.
The six-foot-one, 185-pound Chisholm was a fifth-round pick (150th overall) of the Jets in the 2018 draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.