FIFA reveals sites for World Cup fan viewing parties

FILE - Metamorphosis' at Arcadia features a light show involving a giant spider at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, June 24, 2016. The Arcadia Spectacular event at a 15,000-capacity site at Ras Bu Fontas close to Doha's new international airport, is among six locations worldwide revealed by FIFA to hold fan festivals during the World Cup in Qatar. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)