Balancing Olympic training, med school 'a learning experience' for Canadian cyclist

Canada's Allison Beveridge, Ariane Bonhomme, Stephanie Roorda and Annie Foreman-Mackey (left to right) pose with their bronze medals during ceremonies for the Women's 4000m Team Pursuit at the Anna Meares Velodrome during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, April 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Tertius Pickard