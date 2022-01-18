Women's hockey league to increase salary cap, add 2 teams

FILE - NWHL interim Commissioner Tyler Tumminia poses for a photo before a WNHL playoff hockey playoff game in Boston, Friday, March 26, 2021. The Premier Hockey Federation is more than doubling each teams’ salary cap to $750,000 and adding two expansion franchises next season in a bid to capitalize on the wave of attention women’s hockey traditionally enjoys following the Winter Olympics. “It’s an amazing investment by the ownership, and it really reaffirms the strength of their commitment to being a difference-maker in women’s hockey,” PHF Commissioner Ty Tumminia told The Associated Press.(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)