Canadian men climb three spots to No. 70 in latest FIFA world rankings

Canada's Lucas Cavallini (11) celebrates a goal with Mark-Anthony Kaye as Cayman Islands defender Tyler Lee reacts during the second half of a World Cup 2022 Group B qualifying soccer match Monday, March 29, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. Canada, on the strength of wins over Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, has moved up three places to No. 70 in the FIFA world rankings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mike Carlson