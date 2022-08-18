Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

Pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men’s national team as the countdown to the World Cup in Qatar ticks down. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament says Mark-Anthony Kaye, part of the men’s national team leadership group. Kaye (14) and Costa Rica's Youstin Delfin Salas Gomez (16) vie for the ball during second half World Cup qualifier soccer action in Edmonton on Friday, November 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson