Flames forward Nazem Kadri donates $1 million to London, Ont., health centre

LONDON, Ont. - Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri has donated $1 million to the London Health Sciences Foundation.
The donation will support the Ambulatory Surgical Centre at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) in western Ontario.
Kadri, who is from London, Ont., won the Stanley Cup last season with the Colorado Avalanche before signing with Calgary as a free agent.
The centre will be named the Nazem Kadri Surgical Centre in his honour.
Now in its second year, the newly named Nazem Kadri Surgical Centre gives patients in need of less complex, low-risk surgeries with an alternative operating location outside of the hospital.
The Nazem Kadri Surgical Centre is LHSC’s innovative off-campus ambulatory surgical centre that is located across from Victoria Hospital on Base Line Road East.
The Nazem Kadri Surgical Centre has already provided exceptional care to over 3,800 patients in its two years.
