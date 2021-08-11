Lionel Messi eyes Champions League trophy with PSG

Lionel Messi attends a press conference Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Lionel Messi said he's been enjoying his time in Paris "since the first minute" after he signed his Paris Saint-Germain contract on Tuesday night. The 34-year-old Argentina star signed a two-year deal with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)