Canada women renew rugby rivalry with U.S. as Pacific Four Series opens in Madrid

Alex Tessier of Canada, left, is tackled by a French player in the bronze medal game of the women's rugby World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Nov.12, 2022. After a lopsided albeit error-filled rugby win over No. 13 South Africa last weekend in their first outing since the World Cup in November, the fourth-ranked Canadian women expect a stiffer challenge Saturday against the seventh-ranked U.S. in the Pacific Four Series opener in Madrid. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP