Calgary Stampeders re-sign American defensive back Branden Dozier

Calgary Stampeders' Reggie Begelton (84) fails to make the catch in the end zone as B.C. Lions' Branden Dozier (32) defends during first half CFL football action in Vancouver, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. The Calgary Stampeders have locked up another defensive back, re-signing American Branden Dozier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck