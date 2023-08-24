Canada's Eugenie Bouchard falls in second round of U.S. Open qualifiers

Eugenie Bouchard, from Canada, returns the ball to Danielle Collins, from the United States, during their qualifying match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Saturday, August 5, 2023. Canada's Eugenie Bouchard fell 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round of qualifying at the U.S. Open to Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes