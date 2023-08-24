Canada's Eugenie Bouchard falls in second round of U.S. Open qualifiers

NEW YORK - Canada's Eugenie Bouchard fell 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in the second round of qualifying at the U.S. Open on Thursday.
Bouchard had three aces and three double faults, while breaking on two of her 11 opportunities.
The Montreal native entered the match coming off a 6-2, 6-3 win over American Katherine Hui in the opening round of qualifying.
Yastremska had six aces, four double faults and broke four out of 11 times.
On the men's side, Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., was ahead 6-3, 2-3 against American Zachary Svajda in second-round qualifying action before play was suspended.
Pospisil came into the match having defeated Spain's Pedro Martinez 7-6 (7), 6-7 (3), 6-4 on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2023.