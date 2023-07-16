Tennessee football to vacate wins from 2019-20 for NCAA violations

FILE - New Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks at his introduction ceremony in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The NCAA fined Tennessee more than $8 million on Friday, July 14, 2023, and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File)