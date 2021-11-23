Anishinaabe artist outfits Canadian Olympic curlers in Indigenous-inspired uniforms

An artist's rendering of Canada's new curling in white is shown in this undated handout photo. Canada's curlers will wear both their Canadian pride and a celebration of Indigenous spirit when they compete this season. Curling Canada and their uniform partner Dynasty Curling, an Indigenous-owned company based in Manitoba, unveiled new uniforms that were designed in a collaboration between two-spirit Anishinaabe artist Patrick Hunter and designer Kevin Hurrie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Curling Canada