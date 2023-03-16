Philadelphia Union (2-1-0) vs. CF Montreal (0-3-0)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Montreal +151, Philadelphia +168, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Chicago Fire 1-0, the Philadelphia Union face CF Montreal.

Montreal finished 20-9-5 overall and 10-6-3 at home last season. Montreal scored 63 goals a season ago, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Union put together a 19-5-10 record overall in 2022 while finishing 7-6-5 in road games. The Union scored 72 goals last season, averaging 2.1 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: George Campbell (injured), Matko Miljevic (injured), James Pantemis (injured).

Union: None listed.

