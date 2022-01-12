Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

Canadian bobsledder Seyi Smith prepares to compete at a World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland in this Jan. 12, 2018 handout photo. Smith is running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. Athletes will vote to fill two vacant spots during the Winter Olympics in Beijing from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Seyi Smith *MANDATORY CREDIT*