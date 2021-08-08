Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Seattle 2 N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 9 Baltimore 6

Toronto 9 Boston 8

Cleveland 7 Detroit 5

Minnesota 7 Houston 5

Oakland 6 Texas 3

National League

Philadelphia 3 N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 3 Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 5 Washington 4

San Francisco 5 Milwaukee 4

Colorado 13 Miami 8

San Diego 2 Arizona 0

Interleague

Kansas City 6 St. Louis 5

L.A. Dodgers 8 L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 9 Chicago Cubs 3

---

MLS

Chicago 2 New York 1

New England 2 Philadelphia 1

Miami 2 Nashville 1

San Jose 2 Los Angeles FC 1

D.C. United 2 CF Montreal 1

Vancouver 1 LA Galaxy 1

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8. 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.