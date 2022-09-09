Blue Jays place Gurriel Jr. on 10-day IL due to left hamstring strain

Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leaves the game after a play at first base against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Baltimore. The Toronto Blue Jays placed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 10-day injured list on Friday due to a left hamstring strain.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Julio Cortez