ESPN re-signs Rece Davis as 'College GameDay' host

FILE - ESPN College Game Day's Rece Davis gestures while talking on the set in College Station, Texas before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&M, in this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo. ESPN has re-signed Rece Davis to a multiyear contract that will keep him in place as the host of the network’s popular Saturday college football pregame show. The network announced the deal Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)