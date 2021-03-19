Women's national basketball coach: weight room unfairness nothing new

University of Saskatchewan Huskies head coach Lisa Thomaidis looks on during first half semi-final U Sports Final 8 Championships basketball action against the Universite Laval Rouge Et Or, in Ottawa, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Thomaidis says she was saddened, but not surprised, by photos that showed the shocking discrepancy between the men's and women's weight-room facilities at their NCAA basketball tournaments. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang