CP NewsAlert: Marie-Philip Poulin named CP female athlete of the year for 2022 Dec 28, 2022 Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) and teammates celebrate their gold medals after their win over archrival United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum Canadian women's hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin has been voted The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2022.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.