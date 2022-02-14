Flames acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Canadiens for two players, two draft picks.

Montreal Canadiens Tyler Toffoli skates prior to an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Montreal, Sunday, February, 13, 2022. The Calgary Flames acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens for forward Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman, a 2022 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and 2023 fifth-round selection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes