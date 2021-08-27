TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays claimed outfielder Jarrod Dyson off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on Friday.
Dyson hit .221 with 10 RBIs over 77 games for Kansas City this season. The 37-year-old made his big-league debut with the Royals in 2010.
Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said that Dyson was expected to join the team on the weekend.
The Blue Jays also placed left-hander Brad Hand on the bereavement list and recalled right-hander Connor Overton from triple-A Buffalo ahead of Friday night's road game against the Detroit Tigers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2021.