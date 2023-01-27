Arctic Winter Games a family affair for siblings Brooklyn and Jordan Wills

In this handout photo taken Nov. 26, 2022 at the Team Alberta North Arctic sports trials in Slave Lake, Alta., Jordan Wills participates in the one-foot high kick discipline. The Arctic Winter Games are a family affair for siblings Brooklyn and Jordan Wills of Team Alberta North. Mother Ashleigh is a team mission staff member and father Cory previously competed and coached at the Games. Two of their aunts were also competitors and their grandmother is a mission staff member who previously coached and judged at the Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Team Alberta North **MANDATORY CREDIT**