Raptors guard VanVleet fined by NBA for public criticism of officiating

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) drives past Los Angeles Clippers' Terance Mann (14) during first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been handed a US$30,000 fine for public criticism of the officiating, the league announced on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jae C. Hong

 JCH

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been handed a US$30,000 fine for public criticism of the officiating, the league announced on Thursday.

VanVleet made a series of comments following the Raptors' 108-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old also singled out official Ben Taylor in his post-game remarks, which consisted of several expletives.

The Raptors next play the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday to close out a five-game road trip.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.

