Veteran Bombers Jefferson, Jeffcoat bring smarts to the gridiron

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jackson Jeffcoat (94) sacks B.C. Lions quarterback Antonio Pipkin (17) during second half CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, October 28, 2022. Willie Jefferson and Jeffcoat don’t care if fans or opponents think they’re getting old. The Blue Bombers’ 32-year-old pass rushers plan to excel this season by using their football smarts and experience. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods