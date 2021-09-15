Stenson selected as Europe's final Ryder Cup vice captain

FILE - In this Thursday, June 17, 2021 file photo, Henrik Stenson, of Sweden, plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. Stenson will still have a role for Europe at the Ryder Cup despite failing to get into the team. The Swedish player has been selected by European captain Padraig Harrington as the fifth and final vice captain for the event at Whistling Straits from Sept. 24-26. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)