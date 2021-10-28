Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff to discuss Blackhawks scandal with Gary Bettman on Friday

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff talks to media during the first day of the Jets NHL training camp in Winnipeg, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Friday to discuss his role in the Chicago Blackhawks mishandling of allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods