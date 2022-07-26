Ronaldo arrives at Man United's training base, set for talks

FILE- Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo rests against a goalpost during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on April 16, 2022. By Thursday, July 21, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet returned to preseason training with Manchester United because of what has been publicly described as “personal reasons.” Ronaldo reportedly wants out after only one season back at Old Trafford because United is no longer in the Champions League or in shape to compete with the best teams in England. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)