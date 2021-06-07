NWHL's Toronto Six name Mark Joslin as second head coach in franchise history

Boston Pride forward Tereza Vanisova (73) scores a goal past Toronto Six goalie Elaine Chuli (29) during the first period of a WNHL hockey semifinal is the Isobel Cup, on March 26, 2021, in Boston. The National Women's Hockey League's Toronto Six have named Mark Joslin as the second head coach in franchise history. Joslin takes over for Digit Murphy, who will remain as team president. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mary Schwalm