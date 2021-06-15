MLB threatens pitchers with 10-game bans for altering balls

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the owners meeting in Arlington, Texas. Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start June 21. The commissioner’s office, responding to record strikeouts and a league batting average at a more than half-century low, said Tuesday, June 15, 2021, that major and minor league umpires will start regular checks of all pitchers, even if opposing managers don’t request inspections.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)