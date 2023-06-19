Canada finishes 5th, 6th at international wheelchair basketball world championships

England's Amy Conroy defends as Canada's Kady Dandeneau shoots on the way to a 13-8 victory in women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball action at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Sunday, July 31, 2022. The Canadian women's wheelchair basketball team beat Australia 64-62 to clinch fifth place at the international wheelchair basketball world championships in Dubai on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan