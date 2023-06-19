Canada finishes 5th, 6th at international wheelchair basketball world championships

DUBAI CITY, United Arab Emirates - The Canadian women's wheelchair basketball team beat Australia 64-62 to clinch fifth place at the international wheelchair basketball world championships in Dubai on Monday.

Cindy Ouellet had a game-high 35 points while Kady Dandeneau chipped in 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Ouellet also had 10 rebounds and seven assists in the win.

On the men’s side, Canada fell 67-56 to Italy on Monday to finish sixth in the tournament.

Team captain Bo Hedges says although the loss is disappointing, the standings are an improvement from both the Paralympics and the most recent world championships.

Canada was eighth at the Tokyo Paralympics and 12th at the 2018 world championships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2023.

