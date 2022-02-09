CP NewsAlert: Canada's Jack Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined NewsAlert: Crawford wins bronze in Alpine combined Feb 9, 2022 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEIJING - Canada's Jack Crawford won the bronze medal in the men's Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics.More to come. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSoccer club suspends 10-year-old player for three yearsCold case finally closedNo need to fly to Vegas to get marriedMarina operator speaks outCar torched outside Penticton homeless shelterThe enemy facing us is COVID, not the mandates8 more dead in local outbreaksHouse arrest for child porn collectorNew BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon soars to victoryOttawa mayor declares state of emergency as police crackdown on convoy supplies Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News CP NewsAlert: Canada's Jack Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined Scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 Siakam, Raptors top Thunder 117-98 for seventh straight win Massive first period powers New York Islanders to 6-3 win over Vancouver Canucks Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights Oilers concede first, again, in 4-1 loss to Blackhawks